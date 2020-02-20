Hrithik Roshan jokes about his hidden abs but with a 'Silsila' twist

Actor Hrithik Roshan gave a twist to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue "Main aur meri tanhai" from the hit 1981 film "Silsila" to pen a hilarious tribute to his absent abs. Hrithik, 46, took to Instagram to share his photo from Daboo Ratnani's new calendar. He is seen showing off his six-pack abs. But going by the caption, it seems like he is not in such a great shape.

Giving a twist to Big B's dialogues, he spoke about his missing abs and "mota paet" (fat belly). He also thanked the celebrity photographer for "this amazing shot".

The calendar also features other Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and Kriti Sanon who have shown their bold avatars.

Hrithik who was voted the Sexiest Asian Male of 2019 told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Just a person’s looks are not relevant in the larger scheme of things. I don’t judge people by the way they look. Similarly, I don’t judge myself either by the way I look. What is attractive in a person is his/her story, journey and the way that person has dealt with situations in his/her own life. Looking a certain way for my characters is just a part of my job, which takes a lot of effort and hard work."

-With IANS inputs

