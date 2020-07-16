Himanshi Khurana undergoes COVID19 test, requests to stop spreading rumours about positive reports

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMHIMANSHIKHURANA Himanshi Khurana undergoes COVID19 test

Bigg Boss 13 fame Punjabi singer and model Himanshi Khurana has undergone a Covid-19 test and will share the reports once they are out, the actress has confirmed on Twitter. Himanshi is very active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts and activities on Instagram. It seems like she was feeling unwell over the past couple of days, which prompted the actress to get herself tested for coronavirus.

According to Himanshi's manager Nidhi, who lives with her, she has requested everyone to stop spreading rumours that she has tested positive because reports of the test are yet to come. "@realhimanshi is not feeling well from the last 2 days. Tests for Covid-19 are done. Waiting for the reports. Will share with you all. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym. Stay safe all. Thank you," tweeted Himanshi's manager Nidhi on her unverified account.

Will share the reports.. https://t.co/BhPH7H7JLL — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 15, 2020

Himanshi posted the above tweet on her official account and tweeted to fans: "Will share the reports" A second tweet by Nidhi read: "Himanshi is undergoing test for Covid and no reports are out yet so please it's better you pray for her rather than spreading fake news. It's not a joke to say someone is positive with Covid until the result is out. Please stop the nonsense and try to understand the mental condition she and everyone connected to her is going through."

Himanshi has been shooting for a song with Bigg Boss 13 housemate and close friend Asim Riaz lately. Currently, the Punjabi singer is staying with her family and has been sharing videos of grooving to various songs at home. During the lockdown, Himanshi's song Bazaar, sung by Afsana Khan, also dropped on YouTube which was admired by the fans.

In the last few days, many COVID19 cases have been reported from the TV industry. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's leading actor Parth Samthaan informed that he has tested positive for COVID19 with mild symptoms. While other artists' reports have come out to be negative, Balaji Telefilms' Creative Head Tanusri Dasgupta tested Coronavirus positive. On The other hand, just a few days after resuming the shoots of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, actress Saumya Tandon's hairdresser and make-up man resulted COVID19 positive. Also, Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh also announced on Instagram that she is recovering in hospital after testing positive for COVID19.

