Here's what Aditya Roy Kapur has to say on dating rumours with Diva Dhawan

Here's what Aditya Roy Kapur on dating rumours with Diva Dhawan

Since 2018, Aditya Roy Kapur has been rumoured to be dating supermodel Diva Dhawan. The actor on several instances has denied the reports and has clarified that they are nothing but good friends. For the uninitiated, Aditya and Diva dating rumours started when they were clicked while making their way out of a restaurant in Mumbai two years back. Even on Koffee With Karan, Aditya revealed how the rumours came out. The actor has now, opened up on his relationship with Diva Dhawan.

"Let it remain a mystery whether I am single or not (laughs!). As far as Diva is concerned, I don’t know how our meeting over dinner was taken out of context. Both of us, at different occasions, have rubbished these rumours. Following reports about my impending wedding, my mom asked me, ‘Is there something I should know?’ and I told her, ‘No!’. Diva and I have been friends for a while, but there’s nothing more to it", Aditya Roy Kapur was quoted as saying to Bombay Times.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Diva Dhawan

Diva Dhawan, who is a supermodel, has walked the ramp for designers including Manish Malhotra, JJ Valaya and Tarun Tahiliani. Born and raised in America, she has also walked for charity shows in New York.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditya Roy Kapur is currently busy with the promotions of the upcoming thriller-action Malang, which is set to release this Friday. The film, a Mohit Suri directorial, features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. Malang will be hitting the big screen on February 7.

Aditya will also be seen in Anurag Basu directorial. The upcoming project will also see Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in key roles.