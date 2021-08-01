Happy Friendship Day 2021: Dharmendra, Dia Mirza & other Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt wishes | LIVE

The first Sunday of August is observed as Friendship Day every year. In times of pandemic when going out and meeting your friends is a constraint, people took to social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat to let their friends know how much they mean to them. Each place is filled with wishes pouring in by people who are cherishing the good times they have spent together. Just like you and me, various Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the special day by wishing not just their friends but also their fans. Many actors including Dharmendra posted adorable messages on social media.