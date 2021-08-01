Sunday, August 01, 2021
     
  Happy Friendship Day 2021: Dharmendra, Dia Mirza & other Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt wishes | LIVE
Just like you and me, various Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the special day by wishing not just their friends but also their fans. Check their adorable wishes here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2021 12:21 IST
The first Sunday of August is observed as Friendship Day every year. In times of pandemic when going out and meeting your friends is a constraint, people took to social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat to let their friends know how much they mean to them. Each place is filled with wishes pouring in by people who are cherishing the good times they have spent together. Just like you and me, various Bollywood celebrities are also celebrating the special day by wishing not just their friends but also their fans. Many actors including Dharmendra posted adorable messages on social media.

 

 

Live updates :Happy Friendship Day 2021 LIVE

  • Aug 01, 2021 12:21 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Yuvraj Singh shares special video on Friendship Day

  • Aug 01, 2021 12:18 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Dia Mirza says 'Make nature your best friend' with adorable post

  • Aug 01, 2021 12:17 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Aly Goni's adorable friendship day wish for his fans will melt your heart

  • Aug 01, 2021 12:13 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Dharmendra wishes fans, shares epic Sholay throwback with Amitabh Bachchan

    Dharmendra Deol wished his followers with a throwback picture from his film Sholay, featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The star took to Twitter and posted a screenshot with Bachchan from the iconic film’s song, ‘Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge’ 

    Dharmendra tweeted with the photo, “Happy friendship day!” Accompanying the photo, were several hearts. Fans flooded the post with love and comments, wishing him a happy friendship day.

