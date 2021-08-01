Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor turns hairstylist for Karisma Kapoor in Friendship Day post

It's always a treat to watch the pictures of the famous Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma, and now on the occasion of Friendship Day, Karisma dedicated a post to Kareena. On Sunday, Karisma took a stroll down memory lane and shared a photograph on Instagram, wherein we can see Kareena giving company to Karisma while she is getting her hair done by a stylist.

"Always at it together.Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest. Happy sister day. Happy friendship day," she captioned the post.

Take a look:

In the picture, Karisma Kapoor sat in a make-up chair with rollers in her hair, wearing a pink robe over her clothes. Kareena Kapoor, meanwhile, smiled for the camera with a hair dryer in her hand. She wore a grey top and black pants.

The throwback image of the siblings has garnered several likes and comments from social media users.

"Hahah so cute," a user commented. "Sister goals," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena and Karisma recently shot for some special project together with filmmaker Punit Malhotra. "Always special shooting with bebo... something exciting coming soon," she had written on Instagram a few days ago.

Last month, when Karisma came on Indian Idol 12 as a special guest, Kareena sent in a sweet video message. “Lolo ke baare mein jitna bolun utna kum hai she has been somebody who has been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. Zindagi ke har kadam pe I am really grateful that I have a sister by my side. She is actually everyone’s angel in the family,” she said in the clip.

According to a few reports, they will be seen sharing screen space with each other in a commercial.

-with ANI inputs