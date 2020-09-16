Wednesday, September 16, 2020
     
Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra shares adorable video for her hubby

Singer Nick Jonas is ringing in his 28th birthday today. And his wifey Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming video for him on her Instagram account with a caption saying “So grateful you were born.”

New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2020 14:24 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in showbiz. The duo never leave any stone unturned to express their love for eachother publicly. And this was proved once again when Priyanka shared a cute video for her husband on his birthday. Yes, Nick turned 28th today on September 16 and his loving wifey wished him through an Instagram post. PC shared a video which is an amalgamation of a few short clips and pics of the duo together. The actress captioned her post saying, "So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas"

So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. 😍❤️🎉 @nickjonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 and are currently staying in Los Angeles. The couple is parents to three fur babies, pet pooch Diana, German shepherd Gino and a Husky-Australian shepherd mix named Panda.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. Apart from that PC also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. As per reports the actress has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast.

PC will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show

