Guru Randhawa suffers nose bleed during Kashmir's sub-zero shooting

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has suffered a nose bleed while shooting at minus 9 degrees celsius in Kashmir. Guru posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen wearing a tuxedo and his nose bleeds. Behind him one can see snow-capped mountains.

"So difficult to shoot at -9 degrees Celsius but Hardwork is the only way forward. We did great shoot in Kashmir. Out soon" he wrote as the caption. Guru was shooting for the video of his new song in Kashmir. The music video titled 'Abhi na chhodho mujhe' also features actor Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur has been sharing many lovely pictures from Kashmir. A few days ago she also shared a cute picture with Guru Randhawa announcing her song with the popular artist. She wrote, "Cold hands and warm hearts...Coming sooon with the best and my Favourite @gururandhawa."

This is the first time that Mrunal shot in Kashmir. "Shooting in Kashmir was surreal. It was truly enchanting and I had an amazing time living the time of my life shooting and living in what is rightfully called heaven on hearth. The song is such an amazing melody and the locales of Kashmir just made the video and song even more special," she said.

The actress can't stop gushing about the singer: "Guru is such an amazing human being and I'm so happy with the way the video has shaped up. I can't wait for people to see it. "

Recently, Guru Randhawa released his song 'Mehendi wale haath' starring Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi.