Gulzar pens a poetic appeal in support of coronavirus lockdown

Eminent poet-filmmaker-author Gulzar has penned a few lines in his inimitable poetic style, as an appeal for adherence during on the ongoing national lockdown. In the appeal that he posted on Facebook, he addresses the need to stay at home till the bad times pass. This is necessary, he reminds us, not just to save our homes, locality, cities and nation, but also to save the whole world. He captioned the video as "Ghar me rahe.n, Mehfooz rahe.n (Stay home, stay safe)".
View this post on Instagram
घर में रहिए- महफ़ूज़ रहिए #StayAtHome #StaySafe #Quarantine #Lockdown #COVID_19 #IndiaFightsCorona . #GulzarOfficial #gulzar
Gulzar's appeal:
Doston
Bada sakht waqt aan pada hai
Humein isse guzarna hoga
Balki, dua kijiye ke waqt jaldi se guzar jaaye
Waqt rehta nahin kahin pe tikkar
Iski aadat bhi aadmi si hai
Aap ruk jaaiye
Yeh waqt bhi nikal jaayega
Yeh waqt khairiyat se nikal jaaye
Uske liye aapka ruk jaana lazmi hai
Apne hi ghar mein nazarbandh hona zaroori hai
Ghar mein nazarbandh hona aadatan, fitratan
Aadmi ko manzoor nahin hota
Lekin iss baar yeh nazarbandhi kabool kar lijiye
Isme sirf aap hi ka bhala nahin
Poori insaani nasl ka bhala hai
Sirf hamare ghar, mohalle, sheher aur desh mein nahin
Yeh poori duniya mein ho raha hai
Ghar ke baahar kadam uthane se pehle
Rukiye, sochiye aur laut jaayiye
Ghar mein rahiye, mehfooz rahiye
On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities like Ayuhshmann Khurrana have also been writing and reciting poetry through their social media handles. On Friday, the actor shared on video on Twitter and recited the poem and earned many praises from the fans. The poem has been written by a Banaras based poet Neeti Panday. He wrote, "So, I decided I cannot be reading poetry every day I'll get bored. So, today I decided that I will read this poem by Neeti Pandey. She is very talented from Banaras."
The lines in the poem include, "Kisi aur ka khamiyaaza kyu bharr raha hai aadmi, Aadmi laachar jag mei mar raha hai aadmi. Bhool dekh dusro ki seekh le na kuch saka, Aaj par utpaad kaisa kar raha hai aadmi. Jab chhill jahai zindagi maut me tapi in sadko par, Rakh zindagi hatheli par kyu vichar raha hai aadmi. Roz marrah ki shikayat se bhara tha jiska kal, Pooch lo sukoon se din kitne raha hai aadmi. Haan zara bandhna sai hai ye jabran ghar par baithna, Par dekho gair mulko me bas khabar raha hai aadmi. Zindagi mehfoos kardu kehta hai ye totka, Apno k liye apno se door agar raha hai aadmi. Har vipatti mei ek jut hui hai jab insaniyat, Ek zara si mahamari se kyu darr raha hai aadmi. Hum chunengey zindagi jo swasth ho khush-haal ho, Ye baat aur hai ki kab amar raha hai aadmi."
इस दौर की कविता pic.twitter.com/8TcJNAKAf2— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 27, 2020
(With IANS inputs)
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page