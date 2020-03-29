Image Source : TWITTER Gulzar pens a poetic appeal in support of coronavirus lockdown

Eminent poet-filmmaker-author Gulzar has penned a few lines in his inimitable poetic style, as an appeal for adherence during on the ongoing national lockdown. In the appeal that he posted on Facebook, he addresses the need to stay at home till the bad times pass. This is necessary, he reminds us, not just to save our homes, locality, cities and nation, but also to save the whole world. He captioned the video as "Ghar me rahe.n, Mehfooz rahe.n (Stay home, stay safe)".

Gulzar's appeal:

Doston

Bada sakht waqt aan pada hai

Humein isse guzarna hoga

Balki, dua kijiye ke waqt jaldi se guzar jaaye

Waqt rehta nahin kahin pe tikkar

Iski aadat bhi aadmi si hai

Aap ruk jaaiye

Yeh waqt bhi nikal jaayega

Yeh waqt khairiyat se nikal jaaye

Uske liye aapka ruk jaana lazmi hai

Apne hi ghar mein nazarbandh hona zaroori hai

Ghar mein nazarbandh hona aadatan, fitratan

Aadmi ko manzoor nahin hota

Lekin iss baar yeh nazarbandhi kabool kar lijiye

Isme sirf aap hi ka bhala nahin

Poori insaani nasl ka bhala hai

Sirf hamare ghar, mohalle, sheher aur desh mein nahin

Yeh poori duniya mein ho raha hai

Ghar ke baahar kadam uthane se pehle

Rukiye, sochiye aur laut jaayiye

Ghar mein rahiye, mehfooz rahiye

On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities like Ayuhshmann Khurrana have also been writing and reciting poetry through their social media handles. On Friday, the actor shared on video on Twitter and recited the poem and earned many praises from the fans. The poem has been written by a Banaras based poet Neeti Panday. He wrote, "So, I decided I cannot be reading poetry every day I'll get bored. So, today I decided that I will read this poem by Neeti Pandey. She is very talented from Banaras."

The lines in the poem include, "Kisi aur ka khamiyaaza kyu bharr raha hai aadmi, Aadmi laachar jag mei mar raha hai aadmi. Bhool dekh dusro ki seekh le na kuch saka, Aaj par utpaad kaisa kar raha hai aadmi. Jab chhill jahai zindagi maut me tapi in sadko par, Rakh zindagi hatheli par kyu vichar raha hai aadmi. Roz marrah ki shikayat se bhara tha jiska kal, Pooch lo sukoon se din kitne raha hai aadmi. Haan zara bandhna sai hai ye jabran ghar par baithna, Par dekho gair mulko me bas khabar raha hai aadmi. Zindagi mehfoos kardu kehta hai ye totka, Apno k liye apno se door agar raha hai aadmi. Har vipatti mei ek jut hui hai jab insaniyat, Ek zara si mahamari se kyu darr raha hai aadmi. Hum chunengey zindagi jo swasth ho khush-haal ho, Ye baat aur hai ki kab amar raha hai aadmi."

(With IANS inputs)

