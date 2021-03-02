Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan on 10 years in Bollywood: I pat my back

Actress Gauahar Khan has had a decade-long journey in showbiz, and she sure is in the mood to celebrate the feat. Gauahar made her acting debut in 2009 with Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year. She was later seen in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan among many others. She also forayed the OTT space with the recent series Tandav, and won the popular

Talking about her run in the industry, the actress told IANS: "I pat my back each time because coming from an absolutely non-filmy background to having no godfathers or having people guiding me though and the only person who gave me advice right at the beginning of my acting career was ('Rocket Singh' writer) Jaideep Sahani, who is one of the finest writers we have."

She reminisced about the one advice Sahani had given to her during the shoot of Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year.

"During 'Rocket Singh' he was on one of the monitors at night and he looked at me. He called and said, 'the kind of actor you are don't get restricted in this whole rut of wanting to be opposite someone and leading your career like that. You are an actor who needs to know your potential is vast and you need to tap that.' That is one advice I have stuck to," she said.

She credits his advice for the success she enjoys today.

"His advice changed my life. For me, a decade long is something I feel extremely proud of, extremely happy about and I will continue to carry on my acting journey," she said.