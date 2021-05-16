Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan: Finally getting time to feel like a newly-wedded bride

Five months into her wedding, model-actress Gauahar Khan says she is finally getting the time and opportunity to feel like a newly-wedded bride. Gauahar took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few beautiful photographs of herself and wrote: "Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride. #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove."

Gauahar got married with music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year in Mumbai. Soon after their marriage, the couple faced a tough time, with Gauahar's father, who was unwell for a while, passing away.

On Saturday, Gauahar shared a couple of beautiful photographs with husband Zaid from their first Eid celebration together. " Humari Pehli Eid together! Alhamdulillah ! @zaid_darbar," Gauahar wrote on Instagram tagging her husband.

Gauahar has been posting fun videos and pictures on Instagram to ensure that her fans are in high spirits during lockdown. On the other hand, Gauahar's father passed away last month after being admitted to the ICU.