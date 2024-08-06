Four films and four thousand crores: Deepika Padukone leaves Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi behind | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Deepika Padukone box office report

The number-one actresses of the last three decades have been Hema Malini, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. But now Deepika Padukone, the number-one heroine of this era, has achieved a different level of success. Only her last four films have earned 4000 crores at the world box office and she has achieved a milestone that will be difficult for other actors to even touch. All those who love Deepika Padukone, never tire of praising her humility, sense of mutual respect and efforts for inclusive development.

Her series of blockbuster films, which started with the film 'Pathaan' last year, has reached 'Kalki 2898 AD' via 'Jawan'. In between, she also took off with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter' and the collection of these four films alone reached close to Rs 4,750 crores. If trade experts are to be believed, with just these four films, Depeika Padukone has done more that her predecessors like Hema Malini, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit could do in their entire career. But, for Deepika, this success is just a polestar in the sky in she is yet to add many stars to her success. She considers working in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' as a coincidence in her life which was perhaps her best decision.

Moreover, it has never been seen before that an actress playing the role of a pregnant woman on the silver screen is also pregnant in real life. People still remember her playing a mother in the film 'Jawan'. In this film released last year on Janmashtami, she showed the brilliance of Devaki and this time she passed through fire for her child in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The Jauhar scene in 'Padmaavat' has been a milestone in Deepika's acting journey so far, in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' she has gone one step ahead of it.

Director of the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' Nag Ashwin says this, "This film talks about 'Kalki', the Vishnu avatar of Kalyug. For the role of the mother in the film, a beautiful and flamboyant actress like Deepika Padukone was my first choice, and when I got Deepika herself, I also felt it as a blessing."

