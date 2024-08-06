'Jab We Met' actress's young daughter dies, social media post garners attention

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Jab We Met' actress's young daughter dies, reason unknown

Bollywood and TV actress Divya Seth's daughter Mihika Shah died on Monday. Divya shared the news of her daughter's death on her social media account on Tuesday. For those who don't know, Mihika is also the granddaughter of veteran film actress Sushma Seth. Although the exact cause of her death has not been revealed yet, it is being told that Mihika was ill for a long time. Many media reports are also claiming that she died due to fever and seizures. At present, the family has not revealed the reason yet.

Divya Seth gave information

Mihika's mother Divya Seth wrote on Facebook, 'With great sadness, we inform you about the death of our beloved Mihika Shah, who passed away on August 5, 2024.' The names of Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah were written on the note. Along with this, information about the prayer meeting has also been shared, which is scheduled for August 8. It is to be organised at Sindh Colony Club House between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Divya Seth is known for these films

Mihika Shah's mother Divya Seth is known for playing Shahid Kapoor's mother in Jab We Met. Apart from this, she is known for working in films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Article 370', 'Sardar's Grandson', 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Apart from this, she is also a well-known name in the TV industry. She has been in the news more for working in TV shows like 'Banegi Apni Baat' and 'Dekh Bhai Dekh'.

Grandmother is also a famous actress

Mihika Shah's grandmother was also an actress. She has worked in films like 'Dhadkan', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'. Her name is counted among the veteran actresses of the industry.

A special post came out a few days ago

The news of Mihika's death has disappointed not only the family but also close friends and loved ones. The whole family is immersed in grief due to Mihika's death. On July 29, Divya also shared a picture with her daughter and mother. While sharing this picture, the actress wrote, 'DNA is the only truth. Everything else is a lot of hard work. Thank you to the mothership.' Now the news of death coming out within a week is quite shocking for the people.

