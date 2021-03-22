Image Source : TWITTER/K_ASHESH, YOGEN SHAH Fardeen Khan's massive transformation stuns netizens; see pics

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan who has been away from Showbiz for a long time now was recently spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi. The actor's physical transformation caught the attention of his fans. The pictures of his massive body transformation have gone viral on the internet which has stunned netizens. Ace celebrity hairstylist Alim Hakim took to his Instagram and gave a glimpse of Fardeen's new look.

Aalim had first shared a picture with a smilie on Fardeen's face and he captioned it, "Guess ...???"

Later, Aalim shared a few pictures with the actor revealing his face and wrote, "When Good Looks Take Over And Your Job Gets Easier. The Handsome *Fardeen Khan* Is Back With A Bang." In the pictures, Fardeen looks leaner than before as he donned a denim shirt and Aviator sunglasses.

Netizens bombarded the comments section with their compliments. Actor Prateik Babbar dropped a fire emoji in the comments window. One of the fans wrote, "Oh my God look like young gun". The other commented, "happy to see him back."

In the past, the actor was subjected to body shaming on social media. In 2016, he had given it back to the trolls as he tweeted, "Not ashamed, neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Happy? Living the happiest chapter thus far." he wrote in one of the tweets.

There has been quite a buzz that Fardeen is going to make a comeback in Bollywood. Earlier director Anees Bazmee had also signaled that there may be a sequel to No Entry with Fardeen in the pipeline. In December 2020, the actor was spotted at casting director-turned-director Mukesh Chhabra's office in Mumbai.

Fardeen in an interview with ETimes revealed that he lost 18 kg in six months. He said, "I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best."

Fardeen Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Prem Aggan. In 2000's Fardeen was at the peak of his career and has many hits to his names like No Entry, Heyy Babyy and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He was last seen in 2010 film, Dulha Mil Gaya.