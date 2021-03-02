Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Farmers' protest: Man who stopped Ajay Devgn's car in Mumbai gets arrested

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn faced backlash on Tuesday. While the actor was going to Mumbai's Filmcity for shooting his car was forcibly stopped by a man, identified as Rajdeep Singh. He blamed Ajay for not showing his support for the ongoing farmers' protest and forced him to give his views. Later, the man was arrested by the police under sections 341, 504, 506 of IPC.

Reportedly, Rajdeep created a ruckus on the road which went on for about 15-20 minutes. He seemed furious at Ajay as being a Punjabi he did not comment on the Farmers' protest.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn had tweeted on farmers' protest when international star Rihanna came in support of the ongoing farmers' protest. Ajay wrote, "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It’s important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting."

International pop star Rihanna became the first global name to voice her support to the ongoing farmer's agitation while criticizing the internet shutdown at the protest site. The 32-year-old singer, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, took to the microblogging site and shared a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.

"Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.