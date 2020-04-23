Farhan Akhtar assists girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as she cooks pasta: How can anyone be this bad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar assists girlfriend Shibani Dandekar as she cooks pasta

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar never shy away from social media PDA. The couple is spending quality time together during the lockdown and Shibani is trying her hands on cooking. Going by the videos on her Instagram, the diva is failing miserably. On Wednesday, she shared a video of herself taking over the kitchen to cook pasta as Farhan turned into her cameraman. In the video, Shibani is seen telling how to cook pasta as she tries it herself with the help of her cook. While the video was all about making mushroom pasta, fans couldn't help but notice the blingy ring on Shibani's finger.

Shibani shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "How can anyone be this bad in the kitchen??! making pasta with mushrooms spring onions and cream sauce! I’ve made this a thousand times and it still isn’t that good! thank you to my wonderful kitchen assistants and cameraman!"

This is not the first time that Shibani tried her hands on cooking. The diva earlier tried to bake cookies and claims that it was a flop show. The actress wrote, "Cookie baking FLOP!!! Probably the worst baking in the world! Know when to stop! @chefkelvincheung did his best to to help via facetime! but some people are beyond help! ps featuring our very own @bodhi.rye watching his aunt totally screw up"

Farhan and Shibani keep ruling the headlines for their wedding rumours. Earlier this year, rumours were rife that the duo is all set to take the plunge but due to escalating coronavirus pandemic, they had to postpone the wedding. A report in Mumbai Mirror also stated that the two lovebirds had begun the preparations for the wedding. The report read, “The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day.”

