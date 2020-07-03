Farah Khan remembers legendary choreographer Saroj Khan: She was an inspiration to many

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAROJKHANOFFICIAL,FARAHKHAN Farah Khan remembers legendary choreographer Saroj Khan

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passes away in the early hours of July 3 due to cardiac arrest. She was hospitalized in Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital since June 20 after she complained of breathing problems. Khan was suffering from diabetes and related problems. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19. She breathed her last at around 1.30 a.m. Many Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar mourned the loss of the Mother of Dance through various posts.

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan also remembered the legend Saroj Khan and told India TV, "Saroj ji was an inspiration to many, myself included. I always said that I didn’t face any gender discrimination when i entered the industry coz the reigning choreographer was a woman and a formidable one at that. Saroj ji's songs are some of the most legendary pieces of choreography in Indian cinema. And that is her legacy for generations to come. My deepest condolences to her family."

Farah Khan also tweeted, "Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs"

On behalf of Sarojji's family, her daughter Sukaina Khan conveyed her gratitude to each and everyone who expressed their condolences. She has also clarified that given the current COVID-19 crisis, there will be no prayer meeting. A gathering to celebrate Masterji's life will be held at a later date when the pandemic situation is under control.

Saroj Khan's last rites were performed at Malad burial ground. Few members of her family were allowed at the burial owing to social distancing norms.

Khan won the National Award thrice in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song "Dola re dola" in "Devdas", picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan. In 2006, she was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, "Sringaram". In 2008, she won the award for the song "Yeh ishq haaye" filmed on Kareena Kapoor in "Jab We Met".

