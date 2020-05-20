Farah Khan, chef Vikas Khanna organize sanitary pads for female migrants

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan, who is observing self-isolation in Mumbai, and chef Vikas Khanna, currently residing in New York, had been discussing the plight of women migrant workers over the phone before making the decision.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2020 21:29 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKASKHANNA/FARAHKHAN

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and chef Vikas Khanna have collaborated to donate 72,000 sanitary pads to women migrant workers. Farah, who is observing self-isolation in Mumbai, and Vikas, currently residing in New York, had been discussing the plight of women migrant workers over the phone before taking the decision.

Talking about the initiative, Farah said: "In times of uncertainty and distress, it is such a relief to know that there are people who are willing to put the needs of others ahead of their own. I'm very proud of Vikas, who is managing the charitable work from New York."

Social distancing guidelines issued by the government are being followed while handing out the sanitary pads to the women.

