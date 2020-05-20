Farah Khan, chef Vikas Khanna organize sanitary pads for female migrants

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKASKHANNA/FARAHKHAN Farah Khan, chef Vikas Khanna organise sanitary pads for female migrants

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and chef Vikas Khanna have collaborated to donate 72,000 sanitary pads to women migrant workers. Farah, who is observing self-isolation in Mumbai, and Vikas, currently residing in New York, had been discussing the plight of women migrant workers over the phone before taking the decision.

Talking about the initiative, Farah said: "In times of uncertainty and distress, it is such a relief to know that there are people who are willing to put the needs of others ahead of their own. I'm very proud of Vikas, who is managing the charitable work from New York."

Image Source : INSTA Distribution of sanitary napkins

Social distancing guidelines issued by the government are being followed while handing out the sanitary pads to the women.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage