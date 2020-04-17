Farah Khan Ali tests negative for COVID-19 after staff member tests positive: Will be quarantined till 29th

Image Source : TWITTER Farah Khan Ali tests negative for COVID-19 after staff member tests positive

Sussanne Khan's sister and jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali left everyone scared after she revealed that one of her house help tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The family then went under self-isolation. Farah also revealed that they have moved the coronavirus positive staff to a facility while every other member of the family have got themselves checked and tested. Now, the results of her diagnosis are out and she has tested negative. Farah was relieved and happy to announce the news with her fans on Thursday evening.

Farah Khan Ali took to Twitter to share the news with her followers and wrote, "ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay. #covidtesting" Expressing her happiness and gratitude for the corona warriors, she added, "God is great Folded hands May the ones who have this virus heal soon and recover. May the ones who go to work everyday trying to save the ones who have the virus be protected. May GOD HEAL OUR PLANET."

ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting 🙏🙏🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Sharing how she felt, she wrote, "You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless. Happiness is contagious" Farah also announced that she will be in quarantine until 29th April and also urged everyone to be safe and stay indoors.

You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious 🤗🙏🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass 🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Earlier, announcing about her staff, she had said, "COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass."

Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass. 🙏 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 14, 2020

Farah happens to be the daughter of actor Sanjay Khan and sister of actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She and her family members are now practicing self-isolation.

