Fans demand Baahubali filmmaker Rajamouli to make Ramayan next: Please consider this project

Fans demand Baahubali filmmaker Rajamouli to make Ramayan next

Ramanand Sagar's mythological show Ramayan's popularity has only increased by the days ever since it started re-telecasting on Doordarshan during the lockdown. From the old generations to the younger ones, everyone has enjoyed watching the show at their homes. This has made Ramayan break all records and become the world's most-watched show. As the last episode of Uttar Ramayan aired on May 2, fans started a trend on Twitter, demanding Baahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli to bring the mythological drama to the big screen.

Over the years, many filmmakers have created Ramayan for the big screen, however, SS Rajamouli, who is known to portray larger than life characters on the silver screen, have the special attention of the fans who want him to consider the project. The filmmaker has directed Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion which broke many box office records.

One Twitter user wrote, "Ramayan's re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there's nothing that can stop this." Another said, "If Ramayan has to be remade, who else than Rajamouli can create and direct it!" Check out all the reactions here-

Ram is not just a name he is soul of India,his great life is a message for every human on this planet,I request you @ssrajamouli ji to make a grand movie on great life of bhagwan Ram. #RajaMouliMakeRamayan @rajmohansingh81 @RahulKothariBJP pic.twitter.com/GrdNu06pF6 — Ayan Bhatt (@soulofhermit) May 3, 2020

Written by Sage Valmiki, rewritten by Saint Tulsidas, televised by Ramanand Sagar.. Now next is what?

Directed by @ssrajamouli: Ramayan: The Legend of Raja Ram!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/S8M6JeZ5Zx — Sudhanshu Joshi (@sudhanjoshi) May 3, 2020

Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of Ramayan based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. For the first time in the country, the serial was broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988. Then, every Sunday, at 9.30 a.m. the show was aired on TV. From 1987 to 1988, 'Ramayan' became the most-watched serial in the world. Till June 2003, it remained recorded in the Limca Book of Records as "the most watched mythological serial in the world". Now it has created history once again.

WORLD RECORD!!

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

