Extraction 2 teaser trailer: Chris Hemsworth returns from the grave for another dangerous mission

The sequel to Netflix's hit action film, Extraction, has released a new teaser trailer that resolves a significant question for fans of the original movie. The trailer confirms that Chris Hemsworth's character, Tyler Rake, the mercenary, is alive and in good health, and is prepared for another top-secret mission. Extraction was a tremendous blockbuster when it was released in 2020, especially in India because it was set in the country and starred Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Russo Brothers gained a large following in India with ‘The Gray Man’, which starred Dhanush. All of this has culminated in a positive response to the teaser trailer for Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2.

The promo is interesting in that, rather than displaying multiple sequences from the film, it only displays a brief portion of what appears to be an action-packed extraction scenario. Hemsworth can be seen fighting an army to free Kutaisi Staff (Sinead Phelps) from a jail. The trailer gives a good idea of what to expect from the action thriller.

The plot for Extraction 2:

After surviving the catastrophic mission in the first installment, Chris Hemsworth's character Tyler Rake falls into a coma for nine months. After regaining his composure, he joins the Australian black ops team for another lethal mission, rescuing the damaged family of a violent Georgian mobster from the prison where they are being imprisoned.

Given that the first sequence of the film is a sequel to the original, which was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, the Russo brothers, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, it stands to reason that some of the themes of sacrifice and survival will be retained, but there is a clear intention from the producers to move the story forward.

The film also stars Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili. It will be available on Netflix from June 16th.

