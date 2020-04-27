Image Source : INSTA/ANKUR RATHEE Exclusive: Thappad actor Ankur Rathee reveals a scene left him in tears, here's why

Actor Ankur Rathee, who is currently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please season 2, played the role of Taapsee Pannu’s brother in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. Now, in an exclusive interview with India TV, Ankur Rathee got candid about how the film has helped him in shaping him as an actor and also revealed a particular scene that left him in tears. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

You have previously worked in a series and this is now your second film, what's that one difference that you see between the making of web series when compared to a film.

The primary difference between films and series is the duration and format. Films allow you 2-3 hours to develop a cohesive narrative around a central theme and often one protagonist. With web series you have 7-10 hours to invest more in subplots and take your time developing multiple character arches. The shift in what the filmmaker focuses on is paralleled on set.

You talked about how Thappad made you realize gender stereotypes that you have propagated in your own life. What was that one scene in this film that struck you and may stay with you forever?

A scene between my father (Kumud Mishra) and mother (Ratna Pathak Shah) left me in tears. She explains how and why she sacrificed her dreams and ambitions of singing for her marriage. The major takeaway for me was that all men must take a harder look at how they may be even unconsciously burdening the women in their life with their male privilege. Sexism is so deeply engrained in aspects of our culture that we, as men, don’t even need to ask women to set their desires aside for us anymore.

How satisfied you are with your performance in Thappad?

Never ask an actor that. We always have more ideas we wish we could have played with. I can’t speak to my performance, but I can say I’m satisfied with the purpose my character served in this film.

How helpful do you think Thappad is going to be in shaping up your future career.

I don’t know how it will shape my career, but it’s definitely shaped me as an actor. Working with such an incredible cast is like being at an acting institute. With the right attitude, every day you are learning through observation and collaboration. The latter made possible by humble, willing co-actors and the open-minded approach of our captain, Anubhav Sinha.

