Emraan Hashmi on working with Amitabh Bachchan: I have achieved a milestone

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi says sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming thriller "Chehre" is a huge milestone in his career. The film that happens to be a mystery-thriller, is directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. It will bring Amitabh and Emraan on the big screen for the first time. Talking about the same, Emraan said that every artiste in the industry desires to work with him and that he has achieved it.

"I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artiste in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career," says Emraan.

The actor goes on to say that Big B's sense of discipline has inspired him and so many others, to walk the same path. "It is so amazing to see the discipline that Amitabh Bachchan sir has even after being in the industry for over five decades. Our industry is not very discipline-oriented, which can be a little difficult at times. He has inspired me, and so many others, to walk the same path. He is extremely punctual, always reaches the set on time. That is a practice I have always followed. It is motivating to see the respect he gives to his craft, which is why not only me but the industry, the audience, everyone has such high admiration and respect for him," says Emraan.

On Thursday, the makers of the film finally surprised the fans with the teaser. The 45-seconds-long video happens to be a gripping one and begins with the voice of Annu Kapoor speaking about the real nature of humans as to how there is no one who hasn't committed a single crime. Next comes the voice of Emraan who speaks about how an innocent person gets caught for doing wrong while last but not the least Big B speaks about how the verdicts given out by the judiciary are mere rulings and not justice.

Apart from Emraan and Amitabh, "Chehre" also stars, Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is set to release on April 9.