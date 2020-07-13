Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMRAANHASHMI Emraan Hashmi is trending but why? Know here

Ever since the government announced the ban on Chinese applications, many celebrities have been coming out in support of the decision. Be it on Twitter or Instagram, they are posting messages through the medium of photos or videos raising awareness of how we should now opt for Indian products as wells as apps. The latest addition was the name of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi who recently took to his social media handle and shared a video encouraging everyone to go 'Vocal for Local.' This caught the attention of his fans who started appreciating his efforts and wrote all the good words for him. Not only this, they even made his name trend on the top spots on Twitter.

Have a look at Hashmi's video here:

His video was widely shared on Twitter. Fans spoke about how confident he was about India becoming atmanirbhar and self-reliant by banning Chinese products and companies. There were many others who asked various other celebs to speak openly for the cause. Not only this, but there were also many who recalled how the actor has the best song track record and called him the most underrated actors of his generation. See Twitterati reacted to his video on the micro-blogging website:

We Love you Emraan Hashmi

And respect u always ur the Best@emraanhashmi pic.twitter.com/h6FNO8YTKI — Abid Kkc (@KkcAbid) July 13, 2020

Emraan Hashmi is doing a great job by his video to stop using Chinese products and stop spending on Chinese products and apps.This video is worth watching where he is asking everyone to use Indian brand and start spending on Indian companies. pic.twitter.com/lBWYIkRLFy — Sweetie pIe💃 (@n_hiral) July 13, 2020

Let's boycott all the app and companies of China and teach them lessons, we Indians are struggling and facing so many difficulties because of Covid19 which is originated by China only. Emraan Hashmi pic.twitter.com/C7B2wjLeVH — Neeta Ambani (Parody) (@neetahoon) July 13, 2020

Emraan Hashmi is supporting this Indian travel portal, are you ? pic.twitter.com/Y21nbV5e6P — Good Guy (@gooljaar) July 13, 2020

Bollywood Celebrities are also supporting Boycott Chinese products, let's listen to them for this time atleast. Watch this video of Emraan Hashmi pic.twitter.com/UE7GDxe2K8 — S Ravind King (@sravindking) July 13, 2020

Emraan Hashmi is trending?! a reminder he is the most underrated actor of his generation and the songs of his films are always exquisite — d (@cherrypieecake) July 13, 2020

Finally this cutie Emraan Hashmi requested people to boycott Chinese products and apps. pic.twitter.com/wDyAJ9JazL — Rashmika (@aeyaeycaptain) July 13, 2020

After seeing Emraan Hashmi trending... #EmraanHashmi

His wife wud be like..... pic.twitter.com/YDMcEDKKyf — Deadpool (@Deadpool_badaf) July 13, 2020

Guys Let's stand with each other and boycott all Chinese products and apps. The need is to spend on Indian companies and stop using any products of Chinese and their apps too. Emraan Hashmi pic.twitter.com/dA5Oblh3eW — Kuldeepsinh Gohil (@Kuldeep93379576) July 13, 2020

Emraan Hashmi has came out in supporting of Indian companies. He said that we all should stop using any of the Chinese product and apps.

pic.twitter.com/u8jh8tuOgA — 👑Iconic Virat👑 (@IconicViratian) July 13, 2020

Many Bollywood celebrities have started supporting Indian companies including Emraan Hashmi and stop using Chinese products because what China has done with all the countries is not acceptable. They need to treat badly by everyone pic.twitter.com/iGeMa3viuo — Ravi (@RSarvanand) July 13, 2020

Emraan Hashmi, on the work front, will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga which also features actor John Abraham in the leading role. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh sometime back shared a few glimpses of the two actors along with an announcement saying that the shooting will begin from mid-July. He wrote, "Post #COVID19 pandemic, #SanjayGupta will be amongst the first #Mumbai-based film-makers to commence shoot of his forthcoming film #MumbaiSaga... Mid-July onwards at #RamojiFilmCity in #Hyderabad... Stars #JohnAbraham and #EmraanHashmi together for the first time... Glimpses...(sic)."

John, in the film, will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai gangster Ganpat Roy while Emraan plays the role of a cop. The film also features actors like Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover, among others in crucial roles.

The film was earlier slated to release on June 19 but due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown things got postponed.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage