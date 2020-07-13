Emraan Hashmi is trending but why? Know here

Monday, July 13, 2020
     
India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2020 13:51 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMRAANHASHMI

Ever since the government announced the ban on Chinese applications, many celebrities have been coming out in support of the decision. Be it on Twitter or Instagram, they are posting messages through the medium of photos or videos raising awareness of how we should now opt for Indian products as wells as apps. The latest addition was the name of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi who recently took to his social media handle and shared a video encouraging everyone to go 'Vocal for Local.' This caught the attention of his fans who started appreciating his efforts and wrote all the good words for him. Not only this, they even made his name trend on the top spots on Twitter. 

Have a look at Hashmi's video here:

His video was widely shared on Twitter. Fans spoke about how confident he was about India becoming atmanirbhar and self-reliant by banning Chinese products and companies. There were many others who asked various other celebs to speak openly for the cause. Not only this, but there were also many who recalled how the actor has the best song track record and called him the most underrated actors of his generation. See Twitterati reacted to his video on the micro-blogging website:

Emraan Hashmi, on the work front, will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga which also features actor John Abraham in the leading role. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh sometime back shared a few glimpses of the two actors along with an announcement saying that the shooting will begin from mid-July. He wrote, "Post #COVID19 pandemic, #SanjayGupta will be amongst the first #Mumbai-based film-makers to commence shoot of his forthcoming film #MumbaiSaga... Mid-July onwards at #RamojiFilmCity in #Hyderabad... Stars #JohnAbraham and #EmraanHashmi together for the first time... Glimpses...(sic)."

John, in the film, will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai gangster Ganpat Roy while Emraan plays the role of a cop. The film also features actors like Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Gulshan Grover, among others in crucial roles.

The film was earlier slated to release on June 19 but due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown things got postponed.

