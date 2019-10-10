Ekta Kapoor on marriage, 'Can't give life's remote to anyone else'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ekta Kapoor opens up about marriage

Producer Ekta Kapoor who is always busy with her projects, is currently prepping up for the release of her next web series production 'Fittrat'. Ekta who was interacting at the trailer launch of the web series also spoke about her personal life.

On being asked about her plans of marriage, Ekta said she can't give the remote of her to anyone else. She also added that she is in a happy space and she doesn’t understand how marriage is considered the only thing for personal happiness.

In February 2019, Ekta welcomed a baby boy with the help of surrogacy. She named the baby boy, Ravie Kapoor, after her father Jeetendra whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Ekta said that people still ask her when she is going to get married. "Till now, people ask me ‘when are you going to settle down in life?' I don't understand how much should I achieve more to feel settled down. I think it's considered that women have to find someone to sort themselves out. In my own personal life, I have been told many times that ‘this career is okay but you will have to get married to find personal happiness'," she said.

Ekta added, "I think I am in a pretty happy space because the happiness of a person cannot be decided by other people. It has to be decided by me. If I have to get something for myself, then I have to be responsible for it and not another person. I can't give the remote of my life to anyone else.”

Ekta’s upcoming web series ‘Fittrat’ will be a love triangle story featuring Krystle D'sSouza, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 starting from October 18.

(With IANS inputs)