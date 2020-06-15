Monday, June 15, 2020
     
Ekta Kapoor bids adieu to Sushant: 'Hope you are with your mom now who you missed so much'

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career as a television actor with the Balaji daily soap "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil" and later gained success with another K-soap, "Pavitra Rishta".

New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2020 15:13 IST
Remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, producer Ekta Kapoor, in an Instagram post on Monday, described him as an "odd different genius". Sushant Singh Rajput began his career as a television actor with the Balaji daily soap "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil" and later gained success with another K-soap, "Pavitra Rishta".

Sharing a video collage of several pictures that she clicked with Sushant, Ekta wrote: "All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for! Do we know ppl or do just judged ones who don't follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA.. and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India's brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much!"

All I can share is a #balajitelefilms tribute to to u with few of our pics! This made me think if we. Really are there for those we love or care for ! Do we know ppl or do just judge d ones who don’t follow norms! U never spoke about ur next hit always about us exploring astrology astronomy META PHYSICS... the meaning of SHIVA ..and discoveries of stars at NASA ! Odd for an actor ! Odd different genius bon voyage! From u being spotted at a prihvi cafe by d balaji team for tv to u becoming India’s brightest star u did it all! We will celebrate u everyday ! Hope ur with ur mom now who u missed so much !

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning. The actor was 34.

