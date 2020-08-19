Image Source : FILE IMAGE ED summons filmmaker Rumi Jaffery in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has summoned filmmaker Rumi Jafry for questioning, top officials said. The official said that the agency will question Jaffery about the information that the late actor shared with him.

A top ED official told IANS, "We have summoned Jafry to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) tomorrow." The ED has taken over the money laundering probe on the basis of the Bihar Police's FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh on July 31. The CBI has also taken over the probe on August 6.

Jaffery has on a number of occasions said that he was in talks with Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for a film. The ED has till date recorded the statement of several people in the case including Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, his ex-manager Shruti Modi, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, his CA Sandeep Sridhar, and Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah.

Meanwhile, the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput got a massive relief when the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for a court-monitored CBI probe in the case while also saying that the action of the Patna Police was justified.

A single judge bench of the Supreme Court presided by Justice Hrishikesh Kumar held that since the father of the deceased actor is the legal heir of the properties and assets in question, the action of the Patna Police is 'justified'.

-With inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Survana and IANS

