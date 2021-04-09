Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS DYK Priyanka Chopra Jonas' beauty icon is Sridevi?

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas always made heads turn with her style statement and sartorial choices. She has inspired many with her fashion outings and acting. But when it comes to her own inspiration and style icon, the actress is obsessed by one of the legendary beauties of Indian cinema and she is none other than late actress Sridevi. Priyanka has confessed her love for cinema icon. Speaking to a US magazine about her favourite beauty icon, Priyanka revealed that she considers the late actress as her ideal.

While talking to the international magazine, Priyanka spoke about why she considers Sridevi as her inspiration. The actress said that Sridevi had 'giant, gorgeous eyes' as she praised her acting. "She had giant, gorgeous eyes and was such an expressive actor. She was very experimental with her fashion and her beauty. She changed her looks and tried new things with all of her movies," Priyanka said.

This is not the first time that 'The White Tiger' actress has smittened at Sridevi's style and beauty. In remembrance of Sridevi after her death, Priyanka had written an article for Time magazine, revisiting her memories of the late actor. For those unversed, Sridevi died in 2018.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame. The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili.

The actress will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.