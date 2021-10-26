Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DRISHYAMFILMS Drishyam Films’ Tryst With Destiny trailer creates a stir amongst netizens

Compelling narratives have always been Drishyam Films’ strongest suit. Whether it is Aankhon Dekhi, Masaan, Dhanak, Kaamyaab or Newton, Drishyam Films stories have always made a strong impact on the audience. Repeating history yet again, Drishyam Films’ upcoming anthology Tryst With Destiny is set to enthral fans, starting November 5th on Sony LIV.

In fact, the trailer of the film has already created quite a stir amongst netizens and cinephiles alike! On Friday, Sony LIV released the trailer of Tryst With Destiny and ever since, the worldwide web has been abuzz with conversations around the internationally acclaimed mini-series. Here are some of the posts that have been trending on social media channels:

“A film I have been waiting for a long time…. #TrystWithDestiny by a production house that never disappoints us… awesome starcast… trailer looks great… carry on @manmundra sir, @drishyamfilms” (sic)

“Intriguing #TrystWithDestiny… all stellar performers… you had me at ‘except one thing… the colour of your skin’” (sic)

“This is what you can say a promising trailer & once again the actors are picked up who are one of the finest in acting skills. @AshishVid @vineetkumar_s @jaideepahlawat all three are brilliant. Gud Luck @drishyamfilms for #TrystWithDestiny. @ManMundra is back again wth a bang” (sic)

If the response to the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like the critically-acclaimed anthology is set to win the hearts of the audience too!

Tryst With Destiny deep dives into real-world social issues and was the only Indian film to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival 2020. Internationally recognized and lauded by critics, it went on to win Best Screen Play at the renowned film festival.

Directed by Prashant Nair, the award-winning mini-series stars stellar performers including Ashish Vidyarthi, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Ishwak Singh, Lillete Dubey, Victor Banerjee, Vineet Kumar Singh, Kani Kusruti, Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh, Amit Sial and Geetanjali Thapa. The anthology has been penned by Prashant Nair, Neeraj Pandey and Avani Deshpande.