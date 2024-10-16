Divya Khossla opens up on 'Jigra' controversy, calls Karan Johar's practices 'abusive'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Divya Khossla opens up on 'Jigra' controversy

Bollywood actor and director Divya Khossla's film 'Savi' was released in May this year. The film may not have done well at the box office, but its name has been in the headlines since the release of Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'. Firstly, Divya accused Alia of buying her film tickets to show fake box office numbers and later a war of words broke out between Divya and 'Jigra' producer Karan Johar. 'Savi' actor's team also accused Jigra of being a copy of their film. Amid all this, Divya's new interview with Hindustan Times has started a new row.

Divya Khossla hits back at Karan Johar

Last Friday, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' was released. This film may not be doing wonders at the box office, but it is making a lot of noise in the corridors of Bollywood. Controversy has arisen with the release of the film. There was talk about how many similarities there are between 'Savi' and 'Jigra'. While Alia remained silent on this controversy, Karan Johar created a ruckus by making a cryptic post. Now Divya Khossla has responded to the controversy.

What did Divya say?

Karan Johar responded to Divya's allegations through one of his cryptic posts, in which he wrote that the right to answer fools is by remaining silent. Divya Khosla immediately responded to this with another story, 'The truth will always anger the fools who stand against it.' Now taking the matter forward in this episode, Divya Khossla Kumar has claimed that Karan Johar used abusive language and also got the PR to use abusive language for her as well.

Divya Khossla Kumar put forth her question and said, 'Today when I speak my mind, Mr Karan Johar uses abusive language to silence me. Is it right to call a woman fool, who points out unethical practices stupid? If this is happening to me, what will happen to newcomers in the industry? There is no king here and I cannot be treated like an object. There are many more such abusive words that were used in their PR articles and my taking a stand was called a PR stunt. I am sorry, I don't need this. I am already famous.'

Well, with all that going on between the two filmmakers, it only seems logical to say that this controversy may not be ending soon and now Karan can be seen replying to Divya's interview in the next episode of 'Jigra' controversy.

