Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt or Divya Khossla, who are netizens supporting in Jigra controversy?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt Vs Divya Khossla

Amid the box office clash of Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a clash of celebs began between filmmaker turns actors Karan Johar and Divya Khossla. A verbal brawl broke out between filmmaker Divya Khosla and actor Karan Johar on the day of Jigra's release. It all started when Divya called the Jigra collection fraudulent. Later, Jigra producer Karan Johar used his Instagram account to dismiss such posts as trivial. However, one odd aspect of this social media fight is that neither party has adopted the other's name; instead, they were publishing mysterious photos on Instagram stories.

Who are netizens siding with?

With so much drama going on social media, it was obvious that Twitter and Instagram users would jump into the fight and pick sides. However, the social medai seemed divided on the topic. While a section of X users sided with Karan Johar and reminded Divya that Jigra is not a copy of Savi, whereas the others took Divya's side and trolled Karan and Alia. A comment read, "It is Karma time for Karan Johar and her nepo kid Alia. Kudos to Divya." Another comment read, "Divya should get a life and watch Jigra first. Her film Savi is no where close to Jigra."

Let's have a look at some Twitter reactions here:

Divya and Karan's battle of words

Divya recently posted an Instagram photo of an empty movie theatre, claiming that Alia's film collection is fake. Following this, Karan Johar posted a tale on his official Instagram account. He stated without naming anyone, that keeping quiet is the greatest solution for fools. Shortly after Karan's post, Divya published a cryptic post. Without mentioning anyone, she wrote, "The truth provokes fools." In another piece, she wrote, "When brazenly others' belongings are stolen and seized, one must flee by being silent. Such people have no voice and no backbone."

Why is Divya unhappy with the makers of Jigra?

Let us tell you that Savi was released in May of this year, with Divya Khosla in the lead. Its plot revolves around a jailbreak, in which a wife goes to any length to free her husband from prison. The theme of the recently released Jigra is also based on the Jailbreak concept. However, the stories of both films are completely different. Since the trailer for the film was released, Divya's team has accused the makers of Alia Bhatt starrer of rewriting the script of Savi and presenting it as Jigra.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor will have to quit 'Animal Park' after Divya Khossla and Alia Bhatt's rift over Jigra?