Ranbir Kapoor will have to quit 'Animal Park' after Divya Khossla and Alia Bhatt's rift over Jigra?

Ever since Jigra was released in theatres, a debate has started between two beauties in the film world, that too regarding the box office collection. Divya Khossla has accused Alia Bhatt of buying the tickets of Jigra herself and called the box office collection of the film fake. Even though Alia has kept silent after this allegation of Divya, Jigra's co-producer Karan Johar had replied to Divya in unnamed gestures and called her a fool. A debate has started on social media amid the war between Divya and Karan over Jigra.

Will he leave Animal Park because of Alia?

After Divya Khossla accused Alia Bhatt of buying Jigra tickets, people on social media are waiting for Ranbir Kapoor's reaction. There is tension among the fans that after accusing his wife Alia, will he back out from Animal Park, the sequel of Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Bhushan is producing Animal Park

The co-producer of Animal Park is Divya Khosla's husband Bhushan Kumar. He also co-produced Animal. In such a situation, people are wondering whether Ranbir Kapoor will take his wife Alia's side and back out from Animal Park or if will he fulfil his professional commitment.

Tension among fans

A user wrote on social media, "Alia Bhatt's husband Ranbir Kapoor is working in Animal Park, which is made under Bhushan Kumar's T-Series banner. Bhushan's wife is Divya, who has accused Alia through an Instagram post. Now let's see if this alpha male on-screen takes his wife's side and backs out from Animal Park or not." Most users believe that Ranbir Kapoor will not back out from Animal Park.

What did Divya say?

On October 12, Divya Khosla claimed through an Instagram post that no one is watching Jigra in theatres and theatres are empty not only in Mumbai but also in other places. In such a situation, Alia Bhatt bought tickets for Jigra and showed fake box office collections. At present, Alia has maintained silence on this.

