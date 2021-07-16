Dishul Wedding: Vikas Gupta shares heartwarming note for Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VIKAS GUPTA Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and Vikas Gupta

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot today. The couple has been sharing updates from their wedding festivities on social media and their friends and fans can't have enough of them. On the day of the Dishul Wedding, popular name in the showbiz, Vikas Gupta took to social media to share a heartwarming note for the couple.

Vikas shared a series of photos with Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya and wrote, "Today is one of the most important days of both your lives and I pray that what begins stays till you both stay and that stay be with its share of adventures that will evolve you both happier beings. The Journey that you both embark on together be Safe and the best you have had till now. May you encounter Kindness - Love - Satisfaction - Comfort and above all #HaPeace and Finally May You always smile when you see each other - Superbly Excited for both of you."

Vikas, who participated with Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14 is also a close friend of actress Disha. Even during the run of the reality show Vikas was often seen discussing Rahul and Disha's wedding with other BB housemates.

The wedding festivities have already begun and pictures from the ceremonies are up social media. Take a look:

Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was a housemate on "Bigg Boss 14". The two have been dating since then. They announced their wedding date earlier this month by sharing an invitation card on their respective Instagram pages. Their wedding will take place on July 16.

The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

