Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to pleural effusion, condition stable

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning. The actor was taken to Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital for treatment. The 98-year-old veteran actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of fluid in his lungs. For the unversed, pleural effusion is referred to as accumulation of fluids between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. His condition is stated to be stable.

The Hindi cinema veteran, whose career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", was admitted to the same hospital a few days back after he complained of breathing problems. The actor was being treated by Dr Nitin Gokhale and Dr. Arun Shah. He recently underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

Dilip, who often takes us back into his era of cinema by sharing pictures, clips, recently dropped behind the scene snippets from his film Paigham, which released in 1959. Within a few hours after it was shared, the throwback video went viral and fans hailed praises for the legendry actors. They also remarked that the film still holds relevance in today's time.

Paigham was directed by SS Vasan. It also starred Vyjayanthimala, Raaj Kumar, Saroja Devi and Johnny Walker. This was the first time Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar shared screen space together. The duo later appeared in the 1991 release Saudagar.

Dilip Kumar, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'. He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'.