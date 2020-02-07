Indian Idol 11: Dharmendra recalls living in a garage and working in a drilling firm [Watch]

Image Source : TWITTER Dharmendra recalls living in a garage and working in a drilling firm

Bollywood icon Dharmendra continues to be a popular face among new generation fans. He was last seen in the film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and charmed his fans in a similar way he used to do years ago. Recently, he appeared on singing reality show Indian Idol 11 and looked back fondly at the time when he used to live in a garage and worked in a drilling firm.

"In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn't have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime," he added. The veteran actor became nostalgic after contestants on Indian Idol season 11 performed the song Kal ki haseen mulaqat ke liye from the actor's 1976 superhirt Charas. Watch the video here-

Dharmendra ji couldn't stop his tears when the #SuperstarSinger stage showed the world his journey and struggle to the film industry. Watch him and the #DhamakedarDeols this weekend on #SuperstarSinger at 8 PM pic.twitter.com/amhxCvpcDF — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2019

Dharmendra, who hails from Punjab, was a top star of the seventies and eighties. His memorable films include Phool Aur Patthar, Anupama, Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay. The recipient of Padma Bhushan has also produced films like Ghayal and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

While on the show, Djharmendra also gave his blessing to the soon-to-be married couple Neha kakkar and Aditya Narayan. The show has been running the plot of the duo’s married since long and fans are loving their onscreen chemistry.

