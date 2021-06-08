Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to Nia Sharma's dig over her comment in Pearl V Puri rape case

Image Source : TWITTER/@HILLESLM,@FREDANIA2 Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to Nia Sharma's dig over her comment on Pearl V Puri rape case

Television divas Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nia Sharma have been indulging in heated banter on Twitter. It started with Devoleena slamming trolls for victim-blaming in the Pearl V Puri rape case. She took to social media and called out those who supported Pearl and said that 'karma will hit back to each one of you who is cursing that little 7yrs old girl.' Reacting to her tweets, Nia Sharma, who tweeted in support of Pearl, took a dig at Devoleena and mocked her dance videos.

Nia Sharma tweeted, "Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi (Someone please tell big sister that we cannot have a strike and candle march as the pandemic is still on). Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them."

Devoleena was quick to react to the dig and said, "Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots."

She added, "And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing ,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi?Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts."

Image Source : TWITTER Nia Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Meanwhile, Pearl V Puri, who was nabbed late on Friday night on alleged charges of molesting and raping a five-year old girl two years ago, was produced before the Vasai Sessions Court Judge Aditi Kadam who granted Puri judicial custody for 14 days. The 31-year-old "Naagin 3" actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate, invoking charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl, said the officials.

According to the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the victim's family had complained that Puri allegedly molested and raped the five-year-old girl around two years ago, when he had come for a shooting.

Several TV celebrities including producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Anita Hassanandani, Asmita Sood, Nikki Sharma, Roma Bali, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Aamir Ali, Arjun Bijlani, Krystle Dsouza, Shalin Bhanot, Adhvik Mahajan and Sheetal Dabholkar among others took to social media to express their support for Pearl.