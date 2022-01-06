Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Deepika Padukone's throwback pic with Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan is pure gold

Deepika Padukone has turned 36 on Wednesday. The 83 actress will be featuring in Gehraiyaan, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11 and co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. As her special day kicked in, the makers of Gehraiyaan shared a few character posters and fans could not stop heaping praise on their favourite stars. Meanwhile, Deepika also received a warm wish from Parineeti Chopra on her birthday.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress shared a major throwback from the past days in which she is seen posing with Deepika, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Bipasha Basu and Aditya Roy Kapur. They appeared to have gathered outside a venue during the night and it almost seems like the stars have descended. Deepika is seen wearing a lemon hue Ganji as she paired it with similar coloured leggings. All the actors have been snapped having a good laugh over something and we have to admit that this candid moment of them is priceless.

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha, Prabhas among more wished Deepika on her birthday. Sharing an image of Deepika, Katrina wrote: "Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone. May this year be only full of only health, peace and happiness (sic)." Anushka Sharma also shared a photo of Deepika and wrote: "Happy birthday Deepika Padukone. Wishing you love and light always."

Priyanka shared a picture of herself and Deepika from Koffee With Karan set to wish the latter on her special day.

On the movies front, Deepika will be shooting for Patha, Fighter, The Intern remake and Project K in the coming time. These highly anticipated films have loads of money riding on them making Deepika one of the most trusted and bankable stars in Indian cinema.