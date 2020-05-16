Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone shares major throwback picture with Aamir Khan, says 'I was 13 & awkward'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, ever since the coronavirus lockdown got implemented in the country, has been sharing throwback photos on social media. Be it with her friends, family, or from childhood, Deepika's posts have been making her fans glued to her Instagram profile. And yet again adding to the list she shared an epic one which also features superstar Aamir Khan sitting with his family. The photo has been taken in the year 2000 when the actor joined the Padukone family for lunch which was also attended by her dad Prakash Padukone, mom Ujjala Padukone, sister Anisha Padukone, and others. Not only this, she even shared an anecdote that will surely leave you smiling.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, the actress treated her fans this weekend and shared the photo in which Deepika is seen sitting in her causals beside Aamir Khan who is clad in a white shirt with black trousers. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Major throwback to 1st January, 2000.I was 13 & awkward.I still am.He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask... #random #anecdote@_aamirkhan."

Have a look at the same here:

After this photo, the fans would definitely want them together on the big screen!

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 opposite Ranveer Singh. Next in the line is Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Deepika also has the remake of Hollywood film, The Intern in the pipeline in which she was to be seen with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Talking about Aamir Khan, the actor's next film is Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. It happens to be the Hindi remake of Hollywood star Tom Hanks's 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

