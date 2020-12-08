Deepika Padukone’s 'smile' makes it to 'Authentic Smiles' exhibition at Athens airport| Pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA_PADUKONE__3 Deepika Padukone’s 'smile’ makes it to 'Authentic Smiles' exhibition at Athens airport

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s smile is greeting tourists in Athens these days as a picture of her was featured at the Athens International Airport. She has become a part of the exhibition named 'The Authentic Smiles of People of the World'. This news has made Deepika's fans around the world happiest as they went gaga hearing this and flooded the social media with pictures from the aforementioned event. The campaign has been put together when the airport resumed welcoming guests after a break of COVID-19 pandemic.

In the picture, Deepika's bust can be seen in a dark stone and showed her wearing a large choker necklace. Her hair is seen tied in a bun. The description below the picture, reads "Indian Bollywood Actress smiles at Athens International Airport. Grey Marble, 2020 A.D. The grey marble sculpture of the actress is from her Indian look in a saree as she dons a choker necklace and a small bindi.

Sharing the post, Deepika's fanpage wrote "Deepika Padukone is featured at Athens International Airport in an exhibition featuring The Authentic Smiles of People of The World."

On the professional front Deepika has been working on her upcoming film with Shakun Batra, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.The film is co-produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. She was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are looking forward to the release of their fourth film together, '83'. While Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his onscreen wife Romi Bhatia.