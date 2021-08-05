Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone's hilarious post proving she was an 'outstanding' student leaves fans in split

Seems like it is a 'throwback Thursday' for Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone as she shared a montage of her childhood pictures for fans on social media with a hilarious twist in it. Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a snippet from one of her interviews, in which she could be heard telling "For as long as I remember, I have always been that student or child, who wanted to do things outside of classroom."

The clip further continues to show a montage of Deepika's childhood memories featuring the things she did "outside of the classroom"- the glimpses of her from school plays, with a trophy for winning a sports competition and more. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Outstanding Student Indeed...!"

For the unversed, Deepika was badminton like her athlete father Prakash Padukone before she stepped into the glamour industry at the age of 16. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the Farah Khan directorial movie 'Om Shanti Om'. Leaving a strong imprint in each one of her fans with her exemplary persona, Deepika thrived to be one of the highest-paid female actors in India. With her impeccable journey in the cinema industry, she made her way to an international platform and bagged a role in the American action drama xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ‘’83’, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and she would be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev.

Apart from this, Deepika, who announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in April, has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer "Fighter" will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world. "Fighter" is slated for release in 2022.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria's adorable post for beau Aadar Jain on his birthday is all about love