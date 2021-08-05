Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA Tara Sutaria's adorable post for beau Aadar Jain on his birthday is all about love

Bollywood stars Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are among the cutest young couples. The duo often makes appearances on each other’s social media, as well as family functions. On Thursday, as Aadar turned a year older, Tara took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable post for him. As birthday wishes poured in on social media, the actress joined in to wish her 'light' with a rather flirty picture. Tara shared a shirtless picture of Aadar and wrote, “Happy birthday, my light."

To complete the caption, she used heart, sea and beach emojis. To this, Aadar was quick to reply and proclaimed his love in his comment that read, "I love you, sunshine girl." Take a look:

For those unversed, Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party in 2019, and then at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. They, however, only confirmed their relationship status last year.

Tara Sutaria kept up with the tradition of posting sweet and adorable birthday wishes this year. In 2020, she wrote this beautiful note for Aadar Jain: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara will be next seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on December 3 this year. It is a sequel to Kirti Sanon and Tiger starrer Heropanti. Apart from this, the actress also has Tadap and Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.

Talking about Aadar, the actor was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie with Jackie Shroff. The film was directed by Pankaj Saraswat, Advait Kapoor and produced by Excel Entertainment.

