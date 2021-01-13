Image Source : IG/ALIAABHATT, DEEPIKA.PADUKONE.FANPAGE Deepika Padukone reveals her comfort food while Alia Bhatt gorges on french fries. Celebs react

It is believed that Bollywood stars follow a strict diet to keep themselves fit and fabulous, well that's true but not always. Even your favourite stars have their cheat days. They also have their comfort foods. Like most of us, yes good food makes most of your favourite celebs happy too. It's a wow Wednesday as your two favourite Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone shared their favourite food.

Deepika Padukone left her fans baffled on New years eve after she removed all her Instagram posts. But, it's Deepika's way to have a fresh start this year and reveal her real self towards her fans. She has been sharing a lot of intriguing posts lately. Rare pictures with her families. Sure to say Deepika is bridging the gap between her fans by sharing some of her personal things.

On Tuesday night, Deepika took to her Instagram account and shared whats her comfort food to her fans through a quirky and chatty video. Deepika disclosed that homemade South Indian is her comfort food. Specifically, Deepika revealed it's rasam and rice. She captioned the video asking her fans to reveal their comfort food in the comments and well, many did. Ananya Pandey shared that she is a fan of South Indian at Deepika's house. She commented, "Ur house South Indian food is my comfort food also. yum to another level". Whereas, Parineeti Chopra said her comfort food is Pizza.

Alia Bhatt also indulged in her favourite cheat meal on Tuesday. Alia took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her love for french fries. The actress can be seen holding a French fry close to her mouth while she pouts for the camera. She also wrote a quirky caption that reads, "nothing a french fry can't fix."

Recently, both Alia and Deepika brought in their new year together Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan with their families.