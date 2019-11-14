Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Photo of the day: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's newly-wed look from Tirupati

Photo of the day: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's newly-wed look from Tirupati

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pictures from their trip to Tirupati Temple on their first wedding anniversary are finally here and we can't keep calm!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2019 11:55 IST
Photo of the day: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's newly-wed look from Tirupati

Photo of the day: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's newly-wed look from Tirupati

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their first wedding anniversary at Tirupati, and the pictures from their trip have taken over the internet. DeepVeer, as the two are often referred to as, got married on November 14 last year at Laka Como, Italy.

The said pictures have been taken at the Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala just after they sought blessings from Lord Balaji.

Related Stories

Deepika, in the pictures, is seen wearing a bright red saree with a heavy golden border. She accessorised her attire with gold jewellery, making her look exactly like a bride she was a year back. Baba aka Ranveer, on the other hand, is seen in a golden sherwani with a matching hot pink shawl around him.

"Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town tomorrow and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings," a source was earlier quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram

Royal ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Ranveer Singh Fan Club (@ranveersinghsfanclub) on

View this post on Instagram

Padukone's and Bhavnani's ♥️ #family #deepveer

A post shared by Ranveer Singh fanbase (@ranveersinghglorious) on

The source added, “On 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavathi temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th.”

The power couple has shared screen space in four films -- Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny (where Ranveer appeared in a cameo). Their next collaboration will be sports drama, '83, based on Team India's 1983 World Cup win.

Ranveer will play Kapil Dev in the film, and Deepika will be seen as Kapil's wife Romi.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDespite a dip in collection, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' eyes Rs 100 crore Next StoryGood Newwz Posters: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh squeeze in between baby-bumps of Kareena and Kiara  