On their first wedding anniversary, Deepika and Ranveer thank fans for all the love

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh feeling 'blessed' after Tirupati visit on wedding anniversary

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rang in their first wedding anniversary on Thursday by paying a visit to the Tirupati temple in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, and sought blessings from Lord Venkateswara. Deepika, as usual, looked ethereal in a red saree with gold zari work. And Ranveer looked dapper in a bandhgala beige sherwani.

Later, Deepika took to Instagarm and shared a photo of the visit. "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh," she captioned the picture.

Ranveer shared the same picture and wrote, "Our first wedding anniversary Feeling truly blessed Thank you all for your love."

Earlier on Wednesday, Deepika had shared a photo of her husband in an Instagram story, wherein Ranveer sat with facemask and his hair in a steamer, as part of his beauty preparation for their first anniversary.

Fans wished the couple as soon as the picture was posted.

"Happy wedding anniversary deepveer," wrote a fan.

Another wrote: "Happy wedding Aniversary my fav couple".

A fan commented, "Always be happy, best couple in the world".

Another comment read, "Nice couple made for each other".

The star couple tied the knot on November 14 last year at Lake Como in Italy.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", a film based on the life of acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer, who stars as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83, which narrates the tale of India's first World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.

(With IANS inputs)

