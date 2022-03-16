'Earning brownie points for': Deepika Padukone pulls Ranveer Singh's leg as he heaps praise on her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone sure knows how to get back at Ranveer Singh. The couple who's known for their witty social media exchanges recently engaged in a fun Instagram banter yet again. The actor hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on the photo-sharing app and was bombarded with questions related to his wife Deepika. During Ranveer's special Q&A session on Instagram, he answered several fans' questions about Deepika with loads of love. He was all praise for his wife while answering fan queries with absolute wit.

When a netizen asked Ranveer whether he likes the food cooked by his wife, the 'Gully Boy' star could not stop heaping praises on Deepika. "Love it. She is an amazing cook. My multitalented baby," he replied. Sharing Ranveer's answer on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Trying to earn brownie points for?" and tagged her husband.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone

Another fan asked Ranveer how much was he missing Deepika. The actor, who is currently in the UK to watch Premier League games, won hearts with his one-word reply, "Loads!". Deepika shared this answer as well and said, "also Me".

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer fell in love with each other in 2012, during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After six years of being in a relationship, they tied the knot in 2018 in Italy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Previously, Deepika was seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan' which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

As for Ranveer Singh, he has a string of upcoming releases including YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', filmmaker Shankar's remake of his blockbuster 'Anniyan', Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan'.