Will Deepika Padukone play Draupadi in 'Mahabharat' on big screen?

Actress Deepika Padukone turned into a producer through Meghan Gulzar’s Chhapaak and Kabir Khan’s 83. Well now, it seems as if the actress has bagged another project both as an actress and producer as she will be seen collaborating with Madhu Mantena for Mahabharat. The film is being planned to be made in two parts- the scheduled for a Diwali 2021 release. The film which will have Deepika playing the central character will give a fresh take on the mythological tale as it will narrate the story from the female protagonist’s point of view.

Deepika seems pretty excited to essay the exciting role and told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the 'Mahabharat' is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the 'Mahabharat' but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant."

The joint producer said, "While we have all consumed the 'Mahabharat' all our lives, the uniqueness of our film is seeing the same story from the point of view of Draupadi, who is one of the most significant heroines in our country's cultural history. And Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today, but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale."

Talking about her other projects, she has completed the shooting of Meghan Gulzar’s film in which she will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s film where she will turn into Romi Dev and play Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife.

