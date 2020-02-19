Deepika Padukone dedicates ‘Performer of the Year’ award to Laxmi Agarwal: Chhapaak for me is not just a film

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone dedicates ‘Performer of the Year’ award to Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukoen is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Bollywood. With her versatile performances, the actress has always managed to bring alive the characters on the big screen. She was seen playing the role of an acid-attack survivor in her last film Chhapaak and earned much appreciation of her brilliance. During the recently held Femina Beauty awards, Deepika bagged the “Powerhouse Performer of the Year” award and dedicated it to the real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika shared a couple of photos with Laxmi from their shoot for Femina Magazine and wrote, “Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that, Chhapaak for me is not just a film. It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said, the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering, known struggle, known loss, known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!”

Deepika Padukone looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she walked the red carpet of eth awards night. She wore an all-black body hugging outfit with fury sleeves and deep neck. Deepika paired her outfit with statement jewellery and looked like a million dollars. She bagged her first award for the film Chhapaak and the happiness was evidently visible on her face.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama 83’ which also features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. In the film, Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. The first look from the film has already gone viral on the internet.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone announced her next film with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor last month. She will be seen in the Indian adaptation of The Intern which will hit the theaters next month. She is also working on her most ambitious project Mahabharat.

