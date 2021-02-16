Deepika Padukone dances with her 'Alter Egos' | Watch Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone dances with her 'Alter Egos'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone never misses a chance to treat her fans with exciting updates about her day-to-day activities. The actress has been posting a lot of interesting and funny stuff on her social media. Today, the 'Chhapaak' actress has captured her many moods at a dance in a new video she posted on social media for fans. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a video, where she is dressed in pink pants, a nude crop top and a lime coloured shrug.

The video has edits of Deepika's many versions as she dances. "Me...And all my alter egos!," she wrote along with the quirky video.

Earlier, Deepika greeted the month of February with a stunning picture on her social media. The actress posted a picture dressed in a blush pink embellished kurta paired with diamond stud earrings. The actress wore soft make-up and opted to tie her hair in a neat bun. "February," she captioned the image.

On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play his wife Romi. She will also feature in Shakun Batra's next. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Apart from this, she will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter. It will release on September 30, 2022.

She also has the tentatively titled Prabhas 21 in her kitty. The sci-fi flick is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. It stars Prabhas in the lead role.