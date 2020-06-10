Deepika wishes father Prakash Padukone on birthday with throwback photo, calls him her 'off-screen hero'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone wishes her 'off-screen hero' father on birthday with throwback photo

Actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday shared a throwback photo with her father Prakash Padukone to wish him on his birthday. The former Indian badminton player is celebrating his 65th birthday today. The Chhapaak actress shared a childhood photo in which she is seen sitting on her father's lap as they flash a smile for the camera. Deepika also called him her 'off-screen hero'.

She wrote, "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you!"

Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone reacted to the photo and shared a red heart in the comments.

Currently, Deepika is enjoying her time in home quarantine with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple keeps sharing photos and videos with their fans in which they are seen binging watching movies and cooking. Recently, Ranveer's video went viral in which he was seen getting scolded by wife Deepika for disturbing her during her zoom video call.

The Gully Boy actor was in a LIVE chat with actor Ayushmann Khurrana when Deepika asked him not to shout and disturb her. Ranveer said, "Abi daant rahi hai...bol rhi hai mai zoom call kar rahi hu chilla mat". Reacting to the statement, Ayushamnn said, "And he has left because bhabhi daant rahi hain usse." Check out the video here-

Ranveer Singh joining Ayushmann Khurrana live on Instagram ♥️



He just woke up 🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/OeHQQdSXeM — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) June 5, 2020

On the Bollywood front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan's next sports drama '83. In the film, Ranveer will play Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his on-screen wife Romi Dev.

