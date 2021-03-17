Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone answers trick questions; chooses between movie nights, long walks

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone leaves no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained. Be it on-screen or off-screen Deepika knows exactly how to treat her fans and followers. She has been on a spree of sharing some fun, personal and chatty content on her social media account. And to no surprise, her fans are loving it. Recently Deepika shared the video and captioned it, "Cold coffee or Filter coffee had me thinking." in which she answered some tricky and personal questions as she played a game of This or That.

Deepika answered several questions. When asked between movie night and long walks, Deepika picked movie nights and added that it depends on her mood.

She then chose an early morning person before switching to a late-night person. "I am a morning person but if I also have a really fun party to go to then I am a night person," she said.

But Deepika got in a fix when asked between filter coffee or cold coffee. She confessed,"You've given me really tough choices". However, she said she prefers filter coffee more than cold coffee."I can't cheat on filter coffee so filter coffee," she said.

Earlier, Deepika shared a fun video with husband Ranveer Singh. The power couple tried the latest viral trend i.e Buss It Challenge. Their hilarious face-off challenge had taken the internet by storm.

Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a video where the duo can be seen grooving and giving a fight to each other. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Werk it baby! @ranveersingh.” Both the stars can also be seen wearing bucket hats as they tried the newest challenge. This video is indeed the most fun thing on the internet today.

On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will play his wife Romi. She will also feature in Shakun Batra's next. The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next film Fighter. It will release on September 30, 2022. She also has the tentatively titled Prabhas 21 in her kitty. The sci-fi flick is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. It stars Prabhas in the lead role.