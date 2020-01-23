David Dhawan urges Bollywood actors to support film, TV workers

Filmmaker David Dhawan has urged Bollywood actors to come out and support film and television workers who work in different associations. He also lauded the effort of The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which is planning to provide accommodation, health and insurance facilities to film and television workers.

Praising the FWICE initiative, Dhawan said: "I have been working for the last 40 years, and for the first time I feel this industry has come together for a good cause. I feel that you can't make a film without workers, so we have to do something for them. This is the right time (to do so). Today, the film industry is doing well, so it is our responsibility to support these workers. I will always be there to support them. I feel senior technicians like us are doing our bit, so actors should also contribute towards this initiative. It will enable the overall development of the industry. I feel we should provide accommodation and health facilities for these workers, because there are senior workers who have worked in the industry and yet are not able to get two proper meals in today's time."

Dhawan was interacting with the media at an event where FWICE made some big announcements for their workers, along with filmmakers Ashoke Pandit, Subhash Ghai and Madhur Bhandarkar, composers Salim-Sulaiman and actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

FWICE announced it will provide affordable housing plans, mobile cardiac ambulances and insurance facilities to their workers.

Sharing his feeling at the event, Ghai said: "I would like to congratulate FWICE on this occasion for doing such amazing work. I feel the entire industry should contribute towards this initiative because their (workers) contribution has been immense in our filmmaking process. It's time we give them something back for their effort. I am happy about it."

On the film front, David Dhawan is remaking of his 1995 superhit film Coolie No. 1. The new film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in roles essayed by Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the old hit. It is slated to release on May 1.

